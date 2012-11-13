Denali Media Holdings Acquires Three Alaska Stations

Denali Media Holdings, a subsidiary of General Communication

Inc. (GCI), has agreed to acquire three Alaska broadcast stations: CBS

affiliate KTVA Anchorage and NBC affiliates KATH Juneau and KSCT Sitka. Alaska

Broadcasting Company/Media News Group is selling KTVA, while North Star

Broadcasting is selling KATH and KSCT.





Terms of the deal were not revealed. It is subject to FCC

approval, which is anticipated to come in the first quarter.





GCI is a telecommunications giant in Alaska.





"Our intention is to invest our resources and transform

KTVA, KATH and KSCT into a news and entertainment leader unparalleled in

Alaska," said Ron Duncan, GCI president. "We look at these purchases

as the first step toward providing a new statewide platform for news and

information, as well as providing unique content and value for GCI's video

subscribers."





John Tracy will be the lead consultant in the rebuilding of

the news departments. Tracy was news director at KTUU Anchorage from 1989 to

2008.





KTVA Anchorage is the ratings and revenue runner up to

Schurz's KTUU in DMA No. 145.





"This is not unfamiliar territory," said Tracy.

"Denali Media Holdings is committed to investing significant resources to

provide Alaskans with a new choice for quality news programming and

high-definition offerings. I welcome the challenge of helping restore KTVA to

the community leader it once was and building on KATH and KSCT's

reputations."