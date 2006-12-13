Dems Want More Info on FCC Studies

Maurice Hinchey and six House Democrats have asked FCC Chairman Kevin Martin to provide more details about the 10 economic studies the FCC will use as it reviews media ownership rules per a court and congressional directive.



The Dems say they are concerned the studies will be prejudiced toward supporting more media consolidation.



"We are certainly pleased to see that the Commission is moving forward with these studies. However, we are concerned about the lack of information that has been released thus far regarding these endeavors," they wrote.



The legislators want to know how the topics of study were chosen, the backgrounds of the study authors, whether steps were taken to prevent conflicts of interest that could effect the study outcomes, how much they cost and how they will be reviewed.



Hinchey chairs the Future of American Media Caucus and has proposed legislation to reduce media concentration.