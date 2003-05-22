Dems: Univision curries White House favor
House Democratic Caucus chairman Bob Menendez (D-N.J.) is complaining that Univision Communications Inc.,
the nation's largest Spanish-speaking television network, is trying to boost
chances for federal approval of its $3 billion merger with Hispanic Broadcasting
Corp. by airing programming supporting President Bush's nomination of Miguel Estrada to
a key federal appeals court post.
The merger has already been approved by the Justice Department with
conditions, and it continues to receive Federal Communications Commission
scrutiny.
Estrada is opposed by the Congressional Hispanic Caucus, which is composed
entirely of Democrats.
Menendez wrote to the FCC in March urging that Spanish-language media should
be considered its own separate market, making the Univision merger appear to
create a monopoly.
