Dems: Univision curries White House favor

House Democratic Caucus chairman Bob Menendez (D-N.J.) is complaining that Univision Communications Inc.,

the nation's largest Spanish-speaking television network, is trying to boost

chances for federal approval of its $3 billion merger with Hispanic Broadcasting

Corp. by airing programming supporting President Bush's nomination of Miguel Estrada to

a key federal appeals court post.

The merger has already been approved by the Justice Department with

conditions, and it continues to receive Federal Communications Commission

scrutiny.

Estrada is opposed by the Congressional Hispanic Caucus, which is composed

entirely of Democrats.

Menendez wrote to the FCC in March urging that Spanish-language media should

be considered its own separate market, making the Univision merger appear to

create a monopoly.