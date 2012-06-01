Dempsey Named GM at WCYB-WEMT Tri-Cities
Jack Dempsey, the longtime president and general manager at WJHL in the Tri-Cities market, was named vice president and general manager at WCYB-WEMT in the same Tennessee-Virginia market.
Bonten Media Group owns WCYB and manages WEMT through a joint sales/shared services agreement.
Dempsey starts June 11.
"We are fortunate to be able to attract so talented a manager as Jack Dempsey," said Randy Bongarten, chairman and CEO of Bonten Media Group. "His deep knowledge of and success in both television in general, and the Tri-Cities marke in particular, will be a great asset to our Company."
WJHL has had just three general managers in its nearly 60 years on the air.
"I am truly excited to take the helm at WCYB-TV, a station rich in history and number one in the market," said Dempsey, "as well as leading the operations at WEMT, one of the strongest FOX affiliates in the nation."
