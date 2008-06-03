Democratic Rules Committee Boosts Cable News Ratings
By B&C Staff
The Democratic Rules Committee meeting last weekend gave cable news a big bump Saturday.
CNN averaged 762,000 viewers (236,000 in the 25-54 demo) in total day, followed by Fox News Channel (728,000 viewers, 166,000 in the demo) and MSNBC (538,000, 212,000).
For CNN it was an increase of more than 50% in total day in both total viewers and the demo compared with year-to-date Saturday average.
In primetime, Fox News averaged 1.17 million viewers (177,000 in the demo) compared with CNN's 960,000 (293,000). MSNBC averaged 426,000 viewers and 186,000 in the demo.
