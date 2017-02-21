In Demand Sets Marketing Campaign for Oscar-Nominated Movies Airing On Demand

With the buildup to Sunday’s Academy Awards ceremony at a fever pitch, In Demand has teamed with MVPD distributors and marketing companies to tout Oscar-nominated movies currently running on the service’s Movies On Demand (MOD) platform.



Along with promoting nearly 20 Oscar-nominated movies currently available on demand -- including such Best Picture-nominated titles as Hell or High Water, Arrival and Hacksaw Ridge -- In Demand will offer affiliated distributors original, short form interviews with nominated directors and actors as part of its fourth annual “Contender Conversations,” In Demand chief creative officer Stacie Gray told Multichannel News.



“We have an opportunity to create an immersive experience for customers through the movies as well as all of the added-value content we provide through interviews and free on demand," she said. "It gives people a chance to get closer to the movies, the filmmakers and the stars."



