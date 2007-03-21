In Demand Says It Will Match Offer for Baseball Package

In Demand Networks said Wednesday it will match DirecTV’s offer to carry Major League Baseball’s out-of-market package and yet-to-be launched Baseball Channel on "the same terms contained in the MLB and DirecTV agreement announced recently."

The provider of programming via cable outlets said it will match DirecTV’s seven-year commitment - said to be worth $700 million - and will carry the new channel "with distribution to at least the number of subscribers to which DirecTV launches the channel."

"This offer meets all the conditions set forth by MLB last week," says In Demand Networks president and CEO Robert D. Jacobson.

It is yet to be determined whether Major League Baseball will deem the offer acceptable.

DISH Network has yet to respond to MLB’s offer that all incumbents of the package have until the end of this month to match DirecTV’s terms.