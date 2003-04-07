In Demand, Paramount team up on VOD

In Demand L.L.C., the cable pay-per-view and on-demand provider, and Paramount Pictures are

partnering to distribute new releases and some older movies on video-on-demand.

The nonexclusive agreement includes recent releases like The Hours

and How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days and library favorites like

Jackass: The Movie and Star Trek: Nemesis.

In Demand is owned by a group of cable MSOs that includes Cox Communications Inc.,

Time Warner Cable and Advance-Newhouse Communications.