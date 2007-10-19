In Demand Launches Two HD Sports Networks

In Demand Networks launched two high-definition sports channels to present HD game coverage from the National Basketball Association, National Hockey League and Major League Baseball.

TeamHD will be tied into the NBA League Pass out-of-market pay-per-view game package, while GameHD will be tied to the similar packages from the NHL and MLB, NHL Center Ice and MLB Extra Innings, respectively.

In Demand said the signals will be compressed along with its existing HD PPV channel, taking up the bandwidth of one HD channel. The programmer’s existing HD PPV channel offers event such as boxing and Ultimate Fighting Championship cards.