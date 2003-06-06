In Demand, Hallmark ink hi-def deal

In Demand and Hallmark Channel's corporate parent, Crown Media Holdings Inc., have inked a

deal for Hallmark Entertainment programming to air on In Demand's new

high-definition channels.

The deal includes 12 hours of family-friendly fare like Mark Twain's Roughing

It and A Promise Kept: The Oksana Baiul Story, refreshed weekly.

In Demand -- which also provides video-on-demand and pay-per-view programming to

cable -- recently signed up college-sports digi-net College Sports Television to provide high-definiton sports

to its new HD networks.