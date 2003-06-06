In Demand, Hallmark ink hi-def deal
In Demand and Hallmark Channel's corporate parent, Crown Media Holdings Inc., have inked a
deal for Hallmark Entertainment programming to air on In Demand's new
high-definition channels.
The deal includes 12 hours of family-friendly fare like Mark Twain's Roughing
It and A Promise Kept: The Oksana Baiul Story, refreshed weekly.
In Demand -- which also provides video-on-demand and pay-per-view programming to
cable -- recently signed up college-sports digi-net College Sports Television to provide high-definiton sports
to its new HD networks.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.