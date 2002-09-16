In Demand gets rights to Rings

Video-on-demand company In Demand L.L.C. has struck a long-term deal with New Line Television

for that company's films.

They include the first TV window for the Lord of the Rings trilogy and

Austin Powers in Goldmember.

New Line Television is a division of New Line Cinema, which is a division of

AOL Time Warner Inc.

In Demand is a partnership among a number of companies including Time Warner

Entertainment, Cox Communications Inc. and Comcast Corp.

The WB Television Network, Turner Network Television and TBS Superstation have already locked up the cable and free TV rights. All are

Time Warner-owned networks.