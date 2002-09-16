In Demand gets rights to Rings
Video-on-demand company In Demand L.L.C. has struck a long-term deal with New Line Television
for that company's films.
They include the first TV window for the Lord of the Rings trilogy and
Austin Powers in Goldmember.
New Line Television is a division of New Line Cinema, which is a division of
AOL Time Warner Inc.
In Demand is a partnership among a number of companies including Time Warner
Entertainment, Cox Communications Inc. and Comcast Corp.
The WB Television Network, Turner Network Television and TBS Superstation have already locked up the cable and free TV rights. All are
Time Warner-owned networks.
