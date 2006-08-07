Dell Is New Anchor at CNN

CNN Exchange, the new citizen journalist site that will feature user-generated content, has signed its first anchor advertiser, Dell, and has launched the first ads on the site.

The computer company will get a video pre-roll spot on each user clip starting later in August in a sponsorship that runs through October, as well as sponsorship and ad opportunities elsewhere on the site.

CNN Exchange, which launched Aug. 1, allows viewers to post their own video, which in addition to being streamed on the site will be considered for us on the cable news network.It also features other broadband content, tips for shooting video from news professionals, and blogs from anchors and correspondents.