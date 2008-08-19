Delia In for Retiring Riggle at WPMT

WGNO/WNOL New Orleans vice president and general manager Larry Delia will take over for John Riggle at WPMT Harrisburg, Pa., upon Riggle’s retirement Sept. 1, Tribune announced.

WGNO/WNOL general sales manager John Cruse was named interim GM at the duopoly.

“After 20 years with WPMT, I’m thrilled to be leaving on such a high note,” Riggle said. “Our May ratings book was the best ever -- we were first in primetime and our late news was first in all key demos. We’re expanding our morning news aggressively, gaining market share, making progress online and, I figure, at this point, I can only screw it up.”

Delia said he’d miss New Orleans’ sleepy social scene, but he relished the brisk central Pennsylvania winters.

“I’ll miss the talented people at WGNO/WNOL, but this is a great opportunity and I am looking forward to it,” he said. “OK, occasionally, New Orleans hosts a Super Bowl, and the food, music and nightlife are great, but let’s face it, the heat and humidity down here are unbelievable -- it’s got to be better up north.”