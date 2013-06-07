Delia Named WTHR Indianapolis GM

Larry Delia, WXIN-WTTV Indianapolis vice president and

general manager, has been named president and general manager of WTHR

Indianapolis, along with the low-power WALV. He succeeds John Cardenas, who was

named WBNS Columbus president and GM, and vice president of news for Dispatch

Broadcast Group. Delia's start date has not been determined.





Dispatch owns WTHR and WBNS.





"Larry is a highly respected broadcaster, with years of

experience in skillfully managing high-performance television stations,"

said Michael Fiorile, vice chairman and CEO of Dispatch Broadcast Group.

"His knowledge of the Indianapolis market is a wonderful asset, and I

couldn't be happier that he will be joining our station in Indianapolis."





An NBC affiliate, WTHR is the ratings and revenue leader in

DMA No. 26.





Prior to WXIN, Delia was vice president and

general manager of Tribune's WPMT Harrisburg. From 2002 to 2008 he ran Tribune's

WGNO-WNOL New Orleans.