Delia Named WTHR Indianapolis GM
Larry Delia, WXIN-WTTV Indianapolis vice president and
general manager, has been named president and general manager of WTHR
Indianapolis, along with the low-power WALV. He succeeds John Cardenas, who was
named WBNS Columbus president and GM, and vice president of news for Dispatch
Broadcast Group. Delia's start date has not been determined.
Dispatch owns WTHR and WBNS.
"Larry is a highly respected broadcaster, with years of
experience in skillfully managing high-performance television stations,"
said Michael Fiorile, vice chairman and CEO of Dispatch Broadcast Group.
"His knowledge of the Indianapolis market is a wonderful asset, and I
couldn't be happier that he will be joining our station in Indianapolis."
An NBC affiliate, WTHR is the ratings and revenue leader in
DMA No. 26.
Prior to WXIN, Delia was vice president and
general manager of Tribune's WPMT Harrisburg. From 2002 to 2008 he ran Tribune's
WGNO-WNOL New Orleans.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.