Delay Indicted Over Financing

Tom Delay (R-Tex.) is stepping down as House Majority Leader in the wake of his indictment on one count of criminal conspiracy for violating campaign finance laws.

Delay is accused of funneling corporate contributions through the Republican National Committee back to Texas to help pay for campaigns for state and local elections.

The money was reportedly spent on candidate recruitment, fundraising, polling, and voter identification, though no mention of any media buys.

Such corporate contributions are illegal under Texas law unless they are confined to administrative costs.