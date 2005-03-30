DeLay Critics Launch TV Spots

House Majority Leader Tom DeLay's (R-Texas) troubles have translated into a few extra bucks for broadcasters.

Delay opponents Campaign for America's Future (CAF) and the Public Campaign Action Fund (PCAF) are plunking down a hundred grand to buy TV time attacking Delay and calling on him to resign.

CAF has bought $75,000 worth of spots for a week-long campaign on D.C. stations, while PCAF has bought $25,000 worth of time in the districts of Rep. Rob Simmons (R-Conn.), Republican National Committee Chair Rep. Tom Reynolds (R-N.Y.), and House Ethics Committee Chair Rep. Doc Hastings (R-Wash.), calling for Delay to resign.

Referring to Delay's troubles with the House Ethics Committee, the kicker to one of the PCAF ads says: "Congressman Simmons. Refuse the tens of thousands of dollars Tom DeLay’s PAC just raised for you, and clean up Congress without DeLay."

That spot can be viewed at www.pcactionfund.org/resign. CAF's spot is at www.ourfuture.org

