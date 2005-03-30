DeLay Critics Launch TV Spots
House Majority Leader Tom DeLay's (R-Texas) troubles have translated into a few extra bucks for broadcasters.
Delay opponents Campaign for America's Future (CAF) and the Public Campaign Action Fund (PCAF) are plunking down a hundred grand to buy TV time attacking Delay and calling on him to resign.
CAF has bought $75,000 worth of spots for a week-long campaign on D.C. stations, while PCAF has bought $25,000 worth of time in the districts of Rep. Rob Simmons (R-Conn.), Republican National Committee Chair Rep. Tom Reynolds (R-N.Y.), and House Ethics Committee Chair Rep. Doc Hastings (R-Wash.), calling for Delay to resign.
Referring to Delay's troubles with the House Ethics Committee, the kicker to one of the PCAF ads says: "Congressman Simmons. Refuse the tens of thousands of dollars Tom DeLay’s PAC just raised for you, and clean up Congress without DeLay."
That spot can be viewed at www.pcactionfund.org/resign. CAF's spot is at www.ourfuture.org
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.