Delaney Retiring From Cox

Cox Media Group (CMG) Senior VP of News and Content Harry Delaney will retire at the end of the year. Delaney has spent more than 40 years in the industry, including overseeing TV stations in Dayton and Sacramento.

"Harry has been a critical member of our leadership team and has helped bring our news forces together during the industry-leading integration of CMG Ohio," said CMG Ohio Group Vice President Alex Taylor. "This has been a tremendous undertaking that caps a long and highly-distinguished career. His instincts, wisdom and guidance will be sorely missed."

Delaney currently oversees news and content at the Dayton Daily News, WHIO Dayton and radio stations WHKO and WZLR, and CMG Ohio's community papers. Under his leadership, WHIO captured a national Edward R. Murrow award and was named the No. 1 CBS affiliate in the country in 2009.

"I've been very fortunate to work with many dynamic people at some great companies, but nothing compares to my 10 years with Cox Television and CMG Ohio whose priorities serve their customers, communities and employees," said Delaney.

A search for a replacement has begun with the hopes of naming one by the end of the year. Delaney will be leading CMG Ohio's move into its new newsroom, with new radio studios and the market's first HD TV studio.

Delaney's career started decades ago at independent WVTV Milwaukee. Other stints include general sales manager and station manager at KTVT Dallas, president and general manager at KSCH Sacramento and manager of KCRA-KQCA Sacramento.