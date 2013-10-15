Del Bryant to Get Golden Mike
Del Bryant, president of Broadcast Music, Inc. (BMI), will get the
2014 Golden Mike Award February 24 at the Plaza Hotel in New York. The
Golden Mike is given out by the Broadcasters Foundation, which provides
financial support to broadcasters in need.
"Del has been an
admirable and inspiring supporter of the mission of the Broadcasters
Foundation for many years," said Philip J. Lombardo, chairman.
"Well-known and respected across the broadcasting and music industries,
his contribution as a longtime member of the Foundation's board of
directors is immeasurable."
The son of Boudleaux and Felice
Bryant, the legendary songwriters whose hits include "Bye, Bye Love" and
"Wake Up Little Susie," Bryant joined BMI in 1972 and rose to
president and CEO of the music rights outfit in 2004.
"I am
honored to be recognized by the Broadcasters Foundation of America with
the Golden Mike Award," said Bryant. "I have always felt strongly about
giving back to the community, both from a professional and personal
standpoint. It has been a privilege to support the Foundation and to
collaborate with them throughout the years. I commend them for the
exceptional work they do for broadcasters and the sweet and
understanding attitude with which they do it."
David Barrett of
Hearst Television got the Golden Mike in 2013, and Dennis Swanson of Fox
Television Stations was awarded it in 2012.
The Broadcasters
Foundation has provided millions of
dollars in aid to broadcasting colleagues who lost their livelihood
through a catastrophic event, debilitating disease, or unforeseen family
tragedy.
