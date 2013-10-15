Del Bryant to Get Golden Mike

Del Bryant, president of Broadcast Music, Inc. (BMI), will get the

2014 Golden Mike Award February 24 at the Plaza Hotel in New York. The

Golden Mike is given out by the Broadcasters Foundation, which provides

financial support to broadcasters in need.

"Del has been an

admirable and inspiring supporter of the mission of the Broadcasters

Foundation for many years," said Philip J. Lombardo, chairman.

"Well-known and respected across the broadcasting and music industries,

his contribution as a longtime member of the Foundation's board of

directors is immeasurable."

The son of Boudleaux and Felice

Bryant, the legendary songwriters whose hits include "Bye, Bye Love" and

"Wake Up Little Susie," Bryant joined BMI in 1972 and rose to

president and CEO of the music rights outfit in 2004.

"I am

honored to be recognized by the Broadcasters Foundation of America with

the Golden Mike Award," said Bryant. "I have always felt strongly about

giving back to the community, both from a professional and personal

standpoint. It has been a privilege to support the Foundation and to

collaborate with them throughout the years. I commend them for the

exceptional work they do for broadcasters and the sweet and

understanding attitude with which they do it."

David Barrett of

Hearst Television got the Golden Mike in 2013, and Dennis Swanson of Fox

Television Stations was awarded it in 2012.

The Broadcasters

Foundation has provided millions of

dollars in aid to broadcasting colleagues who lost their livelihood

through a catastrophic event, debilitating disease, or unforeseen family

tragedy.