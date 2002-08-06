DeHaven to head Denver station

The Viacom Inc. station group has named Walt DeHaven -- displaced a week ago as

general manager of WBBM-TV Chicago when Joe Ahern was hired away from ABC-owned

KGO-TV San Francisco -- to head KCNC-TV Denver.

DeHaven replaces Marv Rockford, who will leave the station.

Previously, DeHaven was executive vice president of then-Paramount stations

WSBK-TV Boston and WLWC-TV Providence, R.I. (both are now part of the Viacom

group), and had responsibility for all Northeast Paramount stations.