DeHaven to head Denver station
The Viacom Inc. station group has named Walt DeHaven -- displaced a week ago as
general manager of WBBM-TV Chicago when Joe Ahern was hired away from ABC-owned
KGO-TV San Francisco -- to head KCNC-TV Denver.
DeHaven replaces Marv Rockford, who will leave the station.
Previously, DeHaven was executive vice president of then-Paramount stations
WSBK-TV Boston and WLWC-TV Providence, R.I. (both are now part of the Viacom
group), and had responsibility for all Northeast Paramount stations.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.