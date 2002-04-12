DeGeneres to host talker
Warner Bros. has signed Ellen DeGeneres to host a new talk/variety strip
for first-run syndication starting in the fall of 2003.
However, the distributor noted that her availability is subject to CBS' final
decision about the future of prime time sitcom The Ellen Show,
although observers are betting that it won't return.
The new first-run show would highlight DeGeneres'
stand-up comedy background and her 'everywoman approach to life's everyday
situations,' Warner Bros. said.
It would be produced in Los Angeles, and it is designed for all dayparts, the
company said.
'This is advertiser-friendly, quality content with a big
star that stations are looking for and viewers love,' said Dick Robertson,
president of Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution, which would
syndicate the show.
