DeGeneres to Host Second Night of American Idol Special

Fox has tapped Ellen DeGeneres to host the Wednesday edition of its two-night special, Idol Gives Back, on April 25.

The two-night fundraiser benefiting relief programs for poverty-stricken children will feature a group of celebrities including Celine Dion, Kelly Clarkson, Pink and Gwen Stefani.

Idol

has a regular 60-minute edition Tuesday night featuring songs with hopeful themes, and then a two-hour live show Wednesday live from the Walt Disney Concert Hall in Los Angeles.

The Wednesday show, which DeGeneres will host, will feature live performances and a telethon.