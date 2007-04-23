DeGeneres to Host Second Night of American Idol Special
Fox has tapped Ellen DeGeneres to host the Wednesday edition of its two-night special, Idol Gives Back, on April 25.
The two-night fundraiser benefiting relief programs for poverty-stricken children will feature a group of celebrities including Celine Dion, Kelly Clarkson, Pink and Gwen Stefani.
Idol
has a regular 60-minute edition Tuesday night featuring songs with hopeful themes, and then a two-hour live show Wednesday live from the Walt Disney Concert Hall in Los Angeles.
The Wednesday show, which DeGeneres will host, will feature live performances and a telethon.
