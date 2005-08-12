DeGeneres to Host Primetime Emmys

CBS announced Friday that Ellen DeGeneres will host the Primetime Emmy awards on Sept. 18.

The comedian and host of the syndicated Ellen DeGeneres Show previously hosted the awards show in 2001, one month after the Sept. 11 attacks.

DeGeneres is a Daytime Emmy winner, taking home the award for Outstanding Talk Show Host this year.

Nina Tassler, president of CBS Entertainment, called DeGeneres “an incredibly multi-talented performer whose comedic skills and energy promise to deliver an Emmy Awards broadcast to remember."

The awards broadcast, held at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, will air on CBS Sept. 18 at 8 p.m. ET.

DeGeneres will host a live recap of the awards ceremony on Ellen on Sept. 19 the following morning. She will dedicate her hourlong show to behind-the-scenes footage from the broadcast. (Ellen begins its third season a few days earlier, on Sept. 6.)