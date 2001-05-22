DeGeneres to host Emmys

Ellen DeGeneres will be the host of The 53rd Annual Primetime Emmy Awards. DeGeneres, who has a new sitcom coming in the fall at CBS, will be making her second hosting appearance on the awards show. DeGeneres co-hosted the 46th annual Emmys in 1994 with Patricia Richardson. CBS will carry the the 53rd installment on Sunday, Sept. 16 from the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.

- Joe Schlosser