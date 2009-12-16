Defense Appropriations Bill May Extend Satellite License Deadline

Still wrangling over healthcare, it looks like Congress will

be putting off wrangling with the bill reauthorizing the satellite distant

signal license until early next year.

At least that is according to a copy of the Department of

Defense appropriations bill (H.R. 3326).

According to the bill's language, hammered out by the House

and Senate Tuesday, the Satellite Home Viewer Extension and Reauthorization Act

will need to add another E for extension.

The DOD bill extends the deadline for sunset of that license

from Dec. 31 to Feb. 28, giving Congress 60 more days to work on it.

The bill's provision allowing DISH network back into the

distant network signal business drew criticism in the Senate and, according to

sources, prompted Senator Jeff Sessions (R-Ala.) to put a hold on it. Sessions'

office had not returned a call at press time.

The DOD bill includes a 60-day extension on a number of

expiring programs, according to the Rules Committee, including the Patriot Act

and COBRA benefits.

The DOD bill is expected to be voted on today (Dec. 16).