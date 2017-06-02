Deep Root Rolls Out 35 New Addressable Audiences

With growing demand for addressable advertising, Deep Root Analytics, the Arlington, Va.-based ad firm, is offering political and advocacy advertisers 35 new audience segments.

The target groups are comprised of Dish and DirecTV subscribers, whom advertisers can reach through D2 Media Sales, the satellite companies' platform for political spenders. The new groups are created around a number of issues including regulatory reform, health care, immigration and environmental concerns.

“You are taking away the guessing game,” said managing director Luke Frans. “The more certainty an advertiser has who is on the other side of the screen, the more direct the message they are delivering to that audience (can be).”

With the addition of the new segments, Deep Root is offering advertisers access to 60-plus target groups, Frans said. The company rolled out its addressable ad platform with 26 audience segments in 2016.

