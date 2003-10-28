Decline in Young Male Viewers Is Real: Sternberg

Analyzing the first four weeks of the season, MAGNA Global USA program-research chief Steve Sternberg said Nielsen Media Research is probably right when it says the 9% decline in usage of TV by men 18-34 is a real decline.

The networks have expressed skepticism that usage would be off that much in just one demographic group in the Nielsen sample.

However, Sternberg said it should not come as a great surprise given that usage by young men is low to begin with (and now at historic low levels) and that the new programs offered by the networks are pretty much aimed at women and old viewers.