Decker Joins Telepictures
David Decker, senior vice president of business and legal affairs for Stone Stanley Entertainment, has joined Telepictures Productions in the same post.
He will oversee all negotiations, talent contracts, license fees, rights and format acquisitions for the company.
Before Stone Stanley, Decker was an attorney with Buena Vista and Paramount.
