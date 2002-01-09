Decision on Moussaoui trial pushed back

Federal Judge Leonie Brinkema will not say until Tuesday at the earliest

whether the trial of Zacarias Moussaoui can be televised, she told a packed

courtroom in Alexandria, Va., Wednesday morning.

Questions Brinkema asked also indicated that she is considering a compromise, such

as allowing audio but not video.

The Department of Justice, represented by attorney Elizabeth Collery, argued

that televising the trial could compromise the security of witnesses, as well as

give Moussaoui an even broader platform to promote an agenda.

Brinkema agreed with this point of view, saying that airing the trial

"certainly does pose a security risk," but attorneys for the networks didn't

think that comment hinted at how she would rule.

Lee Levine, attorney for

intervenors Courtroom Television Network and C-SPAN, said terrorists would have a great deal of

access to the trial through other forms of media, anyway.

"This goes back to the question of what the difference is between having

members of the press and cameras in the courtroom," C-SPAN vice

president and general counsel Bruce Collins said.

Court TV and C-SPAN have gathered wide support from other media organizations

in their quest to get the Moussaoui trial broadcast. ABC, NBC, CBS, Cable News Network, the

Radio-Television News Directors Association and the Reporters Committee for

Freedom of the Press have all filed "friend-of-the-court" briefs with the

Federal District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia.

Moussaoui was present at the hearing, but he remained silent. His

court-appointed attorney, Edward McMahon, offered only two sentences in support

of Court TV: "Mr. Moussaoui doesn't object to Court TV's motion. He believes it

would assist in an added layer of protection for other people to see and watch."

Moussaoui has been pressing for the trial itself, but not any pretrial

proceedings, to be broadcast because he believes it will aid his chances of

getting a fair hearing.

The trial is scheduled to begin Oct. 14.