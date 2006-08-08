Decision Day for Cable's Native Son

Former Cablevision executive Ned Lamont pointed Web surfers toward the voting booths Tuesday with an online poll finder as he tried to unseat incumbent Connecticut Senator Joe Lieberman in the Democratic Primary. Lamont has benefited from Web backing, including blogger support and campaign funding, in his effort to oust Lieberman over his support of the Iraq war.



Lamont's double-digit lead had been cut in half by election day, according to reports, but he remained six percentage points ahead of Lieberman.



Lamont is described in a Washington Post profile reproduced on his Web site as having unsuccessfully pitched the New York Times on starting a cable news channel before CNN--one of his heroes is Ted Turner. He worked for Cablevision in Connecticut for four years before starting his own business.



Connecticut polls close at 8 p.m.

