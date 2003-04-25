Decision 2004: Stewart stays put
Jon Stewart, host of Comedy Central's late-night The Daily Show with Jon
Stewart, has reupped for a new deal that takes him through the next
presidential election.
Stewart's current deal was to expire this year.
The Daily Show won a Peabody Award for its "Indecision 2000" coverage of
the 2000 election.
