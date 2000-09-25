Deciphering Dennis

Our weekly service: During the Sept. 25, Monday Night Football game, Dennis Miller, the comedian/philosopher said: "Like Dante's Inferno, what you get in the Inferno is what you did in life. Of course, I was referring to Dante Lavelli."

Of course. Dante Alighieri's (1265-1321) Divine Comedy posits that one's fate in the afterlife reflects one's life in the here and now. So right on, Dennis. (The other Dante played for the Cleveland Browns).