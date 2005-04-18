'Decency' Group Lifts P&G Boycott

The American Family Association (formerly the National Federation for Decency) has suspended its boycott of Procter & Gamble over what it had charged was the company's sponsorship of television programming and internet sites promoting a "homosexual lifestyle."

AFA sent out a release over the weekend saying: "In so far as we can tell by our monitoring, P&G has stopped their sponsorship of TV programs promoting the homosexual lifestyle, such as Alice and Grace." (It meant NBC's Will & Grace, says AFA President Tim Wildmon, but was apparently typed up by somebody who doesn't watch TV).

P&G "is"getting away from its pro-homosexual agenda," Wildmon said. AFA had also targeted its support of Queer Eye for the Straight Guy.

The Tupelo, Miss.-based AFA launched the boycott in November 2004 and says it got almost 400,000 em-mails of support.

A P&G spokesman confirmed that the executive in question had left the company, but said it was a personal decision ot take his career "in a different direction," and had nothing to do with the boycott.

On the ad question, P&G spokeswoman Jeannie Tharrington said it was not a change in strategy. "The absence of P&G advertising [it has advertised in Queer Eye and Will & Grace] is due either to the fact that the episodes did not meet our content guidelines or because P&G had not purchased spots in the shows, but we have not pulled our advertising."

In general, she said, "We are lpleased to learn the AFA has suspended their actions against P&G. P&G has always focused on serving our consumers and that's where our focus remains."