A Decade to Remember for Fox Soccer Channel

Fox Soccer Channel will debut half-hour special A Decade to Remember Thursday, Nov. 1 at 8 p.m. (EST).

A Decade to Remember “will trace the network’s history from its Fox Sports World origins in 1997 to its current position as America’s premier soccer destination with more than 30 million subscribers nationwide,” Fox Soccer said in a statement.

“It has truly been a memorable first decade for Fox Soccer Channel, one that we are excited to reflect upon in this unique half-hour special program,” executive vice president and general manager David Sternberg said in a statement. “A Decade to Remember will allow our viewers to take a stroll down soccer’s memory lane, while also providing a glimpse of the excitement that lies ahead for America’s premier soccer destination in the next 10 years and beyond.”