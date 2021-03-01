‘Debris’ Premieres on NBC March 1

Drama Debris begins on NBC March 1. When wreckage from a destroyed alien spacecraft lands on Earth, it becomes apparent the pieces are messing with the laws of physics and changing people’s lives. Two agents, from different continents and with different mindsets, aim to recover the debris and solve the various mysteries attached to the pieces.

J.H. Wyman created the show and runs it too. He executive produces Debris for Frequency Films, along with Jason Hoffs, Jeff Vlaming and Samantha Corbin-Miller.

Wyman was showrunner on Fox drama Fringe.

The cast includes Jonathan Tucker, Riann Steele, Norbert Leo Butz and Scroobius Pip.

Frequency and Legendary Television produce Debris in association with Universal Television.