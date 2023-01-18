Debra Alfarone To Anchor Gray’s Local News Live

Gray Television said Debra Alfarone will join the company as an anchor for Local News Live, the company’s streaming news network, and as a national correspondent for Gray’s TV stations, effective January 23.

Alfarone has been with CBS anchoring the CBS News Streaming Network and reporting from the White House. She has reported stories that appeared on CBS Mornings, CBS Evening News and CBS Weekend Evening News.

In her new post, Alfarone will lead Local News Live’s special programming and live event coverage. She will also handle feature stories, interviews from Gray’s Washington news bureau that will be available to Gray stations.

“LNL showcases the most interesting stories across the country told by people who know them the best, local journalists,” Gray senior VP of local media Sandy Breland said. “Debra’s warmth and strong interview skills make her the perfect fit to help take LNL to the next level.”

Before CBS, Alfarone was with WUSA Washington, D.C., WPIX New York, WVIT Hartford, Connecticut and News 12 Connecticut.

“We are thrilled Debra is joining our team,“ Lisa Allen, general manager of Gray's Washington operations, said. “Gray D.C. strives to cover national news through a local lens. Whether it’s from behind the anchor desk or the halls of Congress, I know Debra will help us achieve that goal.” ■