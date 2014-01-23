Debbie Turner Named Journal Broadcast Group Executive VP

Debbie Turner, executive VP and general manager at WTVF Nashville, has been named executive VP of television for Journal Broadcast Group, reporting to Andre Fernandez, president and CFO of Journal Communications. Steve Wexler, executive VP and general manager of Journal Broadcast Group’s Milwaukee radio and television operations, was named executive VP of radio, also reporting to Fernandez.

“Both Debbie and Steve have deep expertise in their respective fields–Debbie as long-time leader of one of the top CBS-affiliated television stations in the country, and Steve as a respected radio industry veteran who was recently elected to the NAB Board of Directors,” Fernandez said. “Their broad experiences make each of them a natural choice for their respective roles leading our television and radio operations.”

Jim Prather, executive VP and general manager of KTNV Las Vegas, will continue to oversee the station, but will step down as head of Journal Broadcast Group’s Western region to assume “group-wide strategic responsibilities for a number of strategic television efforts,” said Journal, “including retransmission consent agreement negotiations, network relations, original programming initiatives and TV Everywhere strategy and execution.”

He will report to Turner.

According to Fernandez, moving away from regional to separate alignment for television and radio allows each to “capitalize on a more singular, focused approach.”

“These changes also ensure the appropriate strategic focus and resourcing for each business, and should help us further improve our operational performance,” he added.