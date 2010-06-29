Debbie Carter Named Petry TV's Los Angeles GM

Debbie Carter has been named general manager of Petry Television's Los Angeles office, where she will oversee national sales efforts on behalf of the ad rep firm's clients, which include stations and cable networks. She will continue in her current role as West Coast director of sales.

"Debbie brings more than 10 years' sales-management experience, and many more years of overall TV ad-sales experience, to her new role," said Petry President/CEO Val Napolitano. "She will be focused on maximizing resources to ensure excellent service to our client stations in the region."

Carter began her 25-year career in television advertising as a sales assistant with Katz Communications.

Petry Media describes itself as "a global multiplatform advertising representative company that provides a full range of advertising sales and support services including research, programming, creative services, and information services to its clients including television stations, cable programming networks, digital publishers and mobile content providers."