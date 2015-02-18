Debbie Bush Named WXIX Cincinnati GM

Debbie Bush has been named VP and general manager of WXIX, the Raycom Media owned Fox affiliate in Cincinnati. Bush previously ran Raycom’s KOLD Tucson and WFIE Evansville.

“Debbie has demonstrated her skills in sales and marketing but her background is in television news,” said Jeff Rosser, senior group VP. “Prior to joining WFIE and Raycom Media, Debbie was an award-winning news director for KSHB/KMCI in Kansas City.”

Bush’s previous stops include Indianapolis, Pittsburgh, Santa Barbara, Wichita, Topeka and Cedar Rapids. “I’m excited to be heading to Cincinnati to join the dedicated men and women who work at WXIX, FOX 19,” Bush said. “I am honored to work with our clients to form meaningful and strong partnerships that benefit them, their business and impact on our local economy.”