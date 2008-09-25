Debate Still Uncertain

At press time, the first televised presidential debate in Oxford, Miss., Friday was still very much up in the air.

Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) said he would not debate unless there is a deal on a package to bail out the nation's sinking financial fortunes, but at press time, the historic meeting among President Bush, the candidates and other key legislators resulted in a contentious, partisan flare-up and no deal.

Sen. Barack Obama (D-Ill.) said in an interview with CNN after the meeting that he still thought the debate should go on and reiterated that he could both monitor the financial situation and debate McCain, suggesting that multitasking should be part of a president's job description.

The University of Mississippi, which is hosting the event, was reportedly still proceeding on the assumption that there was going to be a debate.