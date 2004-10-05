Debate Drives Fox News to the Top

Politics drove Fox News Channel to dominate the top 10 cable programs in viewers 2-plus for the week ending Oct. 3.

Fox News' coverage of the presidential debates Sept. 30 claimed the top two spots and The O'Reilly Factor was ranked fourth and tied for sixth (with itself), giving Fox a share of five of the top 10 spots (there were several ties).

In fact, no scripted adult series (except professional wrestling) cracked the top 10, with sports on ESPN, WWE on Spike, CNN debate coverage, a movie on TBS, and SpongeBob on Nick rounded out the top shows.

FNC debate coverage also cracked the top 10 in the younger demos, ranking second and third with 18-49's and sixth and 11th among viewers 18-34.

