Blair Clark, a former CBS executive and manager of Sen. Eugene J. McCarthy's presidential campaign, died Tuesday June 6, in Princeton, N.J. He was 82.

Clark, a Harvard graduate, joined CBS in 1953 as a correspondent in Paris. In 1961, he began a three-year term as GM and VP at CBS News, where he increased the news broadcast from 15 minutes to half an hour for the first time. In 1964, he joined The New York Post as associate publisher and, in 1967, became an editor at The Nation magazine. In 1968, he managed Senator McCarthy's bid for the Democratic presidential nomination, which, although unsuccessful, helped dissuade President Lyndon B. Johnson from running for another term.

Clark is survived by his wife, Joanna Rostropowicz; sons, Timothy and Ian; sister, Anne Martindell; brother, William; and seven grandchildren.