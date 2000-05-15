Lewis Allen, film and television director, died May 3 in a nursing home in Santa Monica, Calif. He was 94.

His television credits include episodes of Bonanza, Perry Mason, The Rifleman, Route 66, Mission Impossible, I Dream of Jeannie, Cannon and Little House on the Prairie. Long before his television career began, he scared audiences and impressed critics with the 1944 film, The Uninvited, starring Ray Milland, Ruth Hussey and Gail Russell, which became almost a cult piece. He was later praised for his direction of Frank Sinatra, who won critical acclaim for his role in Suddenly, a film about three gunmen plotting to assassinate the president.

His first wife, Dorothy Skinner, died in 1969. He later married Trudy Colmar, who survives him. He also leaves a son, Jon Lewis Allen; three brothers; two grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.