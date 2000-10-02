Henry T. Weinstein, film,

theater and television producer, died Sunday, Sept. 17. He was 76. Weinstein had been executive producer for American Playhouse on PBS

He is survived by sisters Judge Ruth Pearlman and Naomi Warren.

Carl T. Rowan, journalist, died Sept. 23 at age 75, from heart and kidney ailments. A newspaper columnist, Rowan also was a radio commentator and, for 30 years, was a regular on InsideWashington, a weekly political talk show shown on WUSA-TV Washington.

One of the most prominent black voices nationwide, in 1964, he also served as director of the U.S. Information Agency. He is survived by his wife, three children and four grandchildren.