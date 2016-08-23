Death Penalty Opponents Air Battle on Nebraska TV

Nebraska death penalty opponents hit local TV Monday with a spot urging voters to vote against restoring capital punishment.

The 30-second ad by the group Retain a Just Nebraska features Colby Coash, a Republican state senator and leading death penalty opponent, explaining why capital punishment is inefficient and costly. He argues life without parole is a better alternative.

Nebraskans will decide in November whether the state should uphold legislators' repeal of capital punishment, which they did in 2015 over the governor’s veto. Death penalty supporters then launched a petition drive that stopped the law from being enacted until voters could decide whether or not they support it.

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=50Lc5KNeLJA[/embed]