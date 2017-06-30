‘Dear White People’ Renewed for Second Season by Netflix

Netflix said it has renewed its original series Dear White People for a second season.

Production on 10 additional episodes of the show is scheduled to begin later this year.

Dear White People is produced for Netflix by Lionsgate. The series was created and is executive produced by Justin Simien.

The show stars Logan Browning, Brandon P. Bell, Antoinette Robertson, DeRon Horton, John Patrick Amedori, Ashley Blaine Featherson and Marque Richardson.

Set in a white Ivy League university, Dear White People explores tensions in post-racial America. It is based on the 2014 film of the same name.

The series made its Netflix debut in April.