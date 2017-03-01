Dean Littleton to Head KMGH Denver

Dean Littleton, most recently general manager of WATE Knoxville, Tenn., has been named the new VP and general manager KMGH Denver.

Littleton’s new job at the Scripps-owned ABC affiliate is effective March 27.

Littleton has run WATE, a Nexstar-owned ABC affiliate, for the last four years. His experience includes working as general sales manager at KUSA, Tegna’s NBC affiliate in Denver.