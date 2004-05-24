Dean Handicaps Race for Broadcasters

Former Democratic presidential front-runner Howard Dean will handicap the campaign and its coverage at the National Association of Broadcasters' Service to America Summit June 14 in Washington, D.C.

He will be part of a panel analyzing the campaign to date in a session entitled "Debating the Debate." Also on the panel are former Clinton press secretary Dee Dee Myers, Hearst-Argyle News VP Candy Altman, and WTOP(AM) VP, news and programming, Jim Farley.

Deborah Norville, host of syndicated news mag Inside Edition, has also agreed to host the Service to America Awards Gala that evening.

