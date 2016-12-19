Dean Ditmer Taking Helm at KPNX Phoenix

KUSA Denver sales director Dean Ditmer is moving to Phoenix, where he will head KPNX, Tegna’s NBC affiliate, as its president and general manager.

Ditmer has led the sales team at KUSA, also a Tegna-owned NBC affiliate, since 2012. Before that, he was general manager of WKEF and WRGT, the Dayton, Ohio ABC and Fox affiliates currently owned by Sinclair.

Ditmer’s career includes sales stints at KPIX San Francisco, WNCN Raleigh, N.C., as well as Dayton’s WKEF and WHIO, Cox’s CBS affiliate. While at WKEF, Ditmer also earned accolades as a sportscaster, earning an Emmy nomination.