Dean Campaign Drained by Early TV Buys

Heavy TV spending in Iowa and New Hampshire depleted nearly all of Howard Dean’s $41 million campaign war chest, according to a new report.

A barrage of advertising transformed the once relatively unknown Dean into a household name but left the campaign with less than $3 million to finish the primary season.

According to a report by campaign finance tracker PoliticalMoneyLine, the TV buys included $7.2 million for media expenses to Trippi McMahon Squire Media, the firm partnered by Dean’s former campaign manager Joe Trippi.

Trippi told TheNew York Times that most of the money was spent on advertisements: "All that is money paid to stations," he said. "That’s buy money."

The campaign replaced Trippi with former White House aide and lobbyist Roy Neel last week after the poor showings in the Iowa and New Hampshire.