TV



WBND-LP, WCWW-LP & WMYS-LP/South Bend, Ind.

PRICE: $22 million

BUYER: Schurz Communications (Franklin Schurz Jr., chairman)

SELLER: Weigel Broadcasting (Howard Shapiro, chairman)

FACILITIES: WBND-LP: Ch. 57, 58.2 kW, ant. 1,100 ft.; WCWW-LP: Ch. 25, 37.8 kW, ant. 1,134 ft.; WMYS-LP: Ch. 69, 131 kW, ant. 1,054 ft.

AFFILIATION: WBND-LP: ABC; WCWW-LP: CW; WMYS-LP: My

COMMENT: Payable in cash at closing; $1.1M escrow deposit.

WUMN-CA/Minneapolis, Minn.

PRICE: $4 million

BUYER: Luken Communications LLC (Henry Luken III, member)

SELLER: Equity Media Holdings Corp. (Larry Morton, president/CEO)

FACILITIES: Ch. 13, 1.25 kW, ant. 172 ft.

AFFILIATION: Uni

COMMENT: Buyer and affiliates of Seller are entering into contemporaneous purchase agreements contemplating the assignment of certain licensees and station assets. Each purchase agreement has an allocated purchase price; however, if Buyer closes on all transactions simultaneously, the combined purchase price would be $17.5M. On the date these agreements are executed, Buyer agrees to deliver to Seller $5M, which shall be credited toward the combined purchase price. In the event closings are not held simultaneously, Buyer and Seller shall allocate the initial payment to the separate purchase prices.

KCHM-LP & KWDW-LP/Oklahoma City, KOKT-LP/Sulphur and KUOK (TV)/Woodward, Okla.

PRICE: $4 million

BUYER: Luken Communications LLC (Henry Luken III, member)

SELLER: Equity Media Holdings Corp. (Larry Morton, president/CEO)

FACILITIES: KCHM-LP: Ch. 36, 30 kW, ant. 121 ft.; KWDW-LP: Ch. 48, 18.1 kW, ant. 669 ft.; KOKT-LP: Ch. 20, 52.4 kW, ant. 589 ft.; KUOK (TV): Ch. 35, 320 kW, ant. 1,111 ft.

AFFILIATION: KCHM-LP: Uni; KWDW-LP: Uni; KOKT-LP: Uni; KUOK (TV): Uni

COMMENT: See above.

K38IP, K59HG, KAMT-LP & KEYU-LP/Amarillo and KEYU (DT)/Borger, Texas

PRICE: $4 million

BUYER: Luken Communications LLC (Henry Luken III, member)

SELLER: Equity Media Holdings Corp. (Larry Morton, president/CEO)

FACILITIES: K38IP: Ch. 38, 1 kW, ant. 65 ft.; K59HG: Ch. 48, 30 kW; KAMT-LP: Ch. 50, 150 kW, ant. 1,017 ft.; KEYU-LP: Ch. 41, 123 kW, ant. 1,017 ft.; KEYU (DT): DTV Ch. 31, 700 kW, ant. 1,002 ft.

AFFILIATION: K59HG: Uni; KAMT-LP: TeleFutura; KEYU-LP: Uni; KEYU (DT): Uni

COMMENT: See above.

KUTW-LP/College Station and KWKO-LP/Waco, Texas

PRICE: $4 million

BUYER: Luken Communications LLC (Henry Luken III, member)

SELLER: Equity Media Holdings Corp. (Larry Morton, president/CEO)

FACILITIES: KUTW-LP: Ch. 34, 150 kW, ant. 453 ft.; KWKO-LP: Ch. 38, 41 kW

AFFILIATION: KUTW-LP: Ind.; KWKO-LP: Uni

COMMENT: See above.

KUTU-CA/Tulsa, Okla.

PRICE: $1 million

BUYER: Luken Communications LLC (Henry Luken III, member)

SELLER: Equity Media Holdings Corp. (Larry Morton, president/CEO)

FACILITIES: Ch. 25, 5.06 kW, ant. 489 ft.

AFFILIATION: Uni

COMMENT: See above.



RADIO



WFMH-AM & WMCJ-AM/Cullman, Ala.

PRICE: $375,000

TERMS: Asset sale for cash

BUYER: Jimmy Dale Media LLC (Jimmy Dale, member); owns no other stations

SELLER: Walton Williams III

FACILITIES: WFMH-AM: 1340 kHz, 670 W day/night; WMCJ-AM: 1460 kHz, 5 kW day/500 W night

FORMAT: WFMH-AM: Sports/News/Talk; WMCJ-AM: Gospel

KORI-FM/Mansfield, La.

PRICE: $150,000

TERMS: Asset sale for cash

BUYER: Houston Christian Broadcasters (Bruce Munsterman, president); owns 15 other stations, none in this market

SELLER: Metropolitan Radio Group (Mark Acker, president)

FACILITIES: 104.7 MHz, 25 kW, ant. 328 ft.

FORMAT: Country/Gospel

BROKER: John Pierce & Co. LLC

COMMENT: $15K deposit; balance payable in cash at closing.

KPIT-FM/Pittsburg, Texas

PRICE: $56,500

TERMS: Asset sale for cash and note

BUYER: Jabella Broadcasting Network (Juan Cantu, president); owns no other stations

SELLER: Millennium Broadcasting Corp. (James Furlow, president)

FACILITIES: 91.7 MHz, 450 W, ant. 131 ft.

FORMAT: Spanish/Christian

BROKER: Nexus Broadcast Service

COMMENT: $6,500 deposit plus $50K note.



