WBND-LP, WCWW-LP & WMYS-LP/South Bend, Ind.
PRICE: $22 million
BUYER: Schurz Communications (Franklin Schurz Jr., chairman)
SELLER: Weigel Broadcasting (Howard Shapiro, chairman)
FACILITIES: WBND-LP: Ch. 57, 58.2 kW, ant. 1,100 ft.; WCWW-LP: Ch. 25, 37.8 kW, ant. 1,134 ft.; WMYS-LP: Ch. 69, 131 kW, ant. 1,054 ft.
AFFILIATION: WBND-LP: ABC; WCWW-LP: CW; WMYS-LP: My
COMMENT: Payable in cash at closing; $1.1M escrow deposit.
WUMN-CA/Minneapolis, Minn.
PRICE: $4 million
BUYER: Luken Communications LLC (Henry Luken III, member)
SELLER: Equity Media Holdings Corp. (Larry Morton, president/CEO)
FACILITIES: Ch. 13, 1.25 kW, ant. 172 ft.
AFFILIATION: Uni
COMMENT: Buyer and affiliates of Seller are entering into contemporaneous purchase agreements contemplating the assignment of certain licensees and station assets. Each purchase agreement has an allocated purchase price; however, if Buyer closes on all transactions simultaneously, the combined purchase price would be $17.5M. On the date these agreements are executed, Buyer agrees to deliver to Seller $5M, which shall be credited toward the combined purchase price. In the event closings are not held simultaneously, Buyer and Seller shall allocate the initial payment to the separate purchase prices.
KCHM-LP & KWDW-LP/Oklahoma City, KOKT-LP/Sulphur and KUOK (TV)/Woodward, Okla.
PRICE: $4 million
BUYER: Luken Communications LLC (Henry Luken III, member)
SELLER: Equity Media Holdings Corp. (Larry Morton, president/CEO)
FACILITIES: KCHM-LP: Ch. 36, 30 kW, ant. 121 ft.; KWDW-LP: Ch. 48, 18.1 kW, ant. 669 ft.; KOKT-LP: Ch. 20, 52.4 kW, ant. 589 ft.; KUOK (TV): Ch. 35, 320 kW, ant. 1,111 ft.
AFFILIATION: KCHM-LP: Uni; KWDW-LP: Uni; KOKT-LP: Uni; KUOK (TV): Uni
COMMENT: See above.
K38IP, K59HG, KAMT-LP & KEYU-LP/Amarillo and KEYU (DT)/Borger, Texas
PRICE: $4 million
BUYER: Luken Communications LLC (Henry Luken III, member)
SELLER: Equity Media Holdings Corp. (Larry Morton, president/CEO)
FACILITIES: K38IP: Ch. 38, 1 kW, ant. 65 ft.; K59HG: Ch. 48, 30 kW; KAMT-LP: Ch. 50, 150 kW, ant. 1,017 ft.; KEYU-LP: Ch. 41, 123 kW, ant. 1,017 ft.; KEYU (DT): DTV Ch. 31, 700 kW, ant. 1,002 ft.
AFFILIATION: K59HG: Uni; KAMT-LP: TeleFutura; KEYU-LP: Uni; KEYU (DT): Uni
COMMENT: See above.
KUTW-LP/College Station and KWKO-LP/Waco, Texas
PRICE: $4 million
BUYER: Luken Communications LLC (Henry Luken III, member)
SELLER: Equity Media Holdings Corp. (Larry Morton, president/CEO)
FACILITIES: KUTW-LP: Ch. 34, 150 kW, ant. 453 ft.; KWKO-LP: Ch. 38, 41 kW
AFFILIATION: KUTW-LP: Ind.; KWKO-LP: Uni
COMMENT: See above.
KUTU-CA/Tulsa, Okla.
PRICE: $1 million
BUYER: Luken Communications LLC (Henry Luken III, member)
SELLER: Equity Media Holdings Corp. (Larry Morton, president/CEO)
FACILITIES: Ch. 25, 5.06 kW, ant. 489 ft.
AFFILIATION: Uni
COMMENT: See above.
RADIO
WFMH-AM & WMCJ-AM/Cullman, Ala.
PRICE: $375,000
TERMS: Asset sale for cash
BUYER: Jimmy Dale Media LLC (Jimmy Dale, member); owns no other stations
SELLER: Walton Williams III
FACILITIES: WFMH-AM: 1340 kHz, 670 W day/night; WMCJ-AM: 1460 kHz, 5 kW day/500 W night
FORMAT: WFMH-AM: Sports/News/Talk; WMCJ-AM: Gospel
KORI-FM/Mansfield, La.
PRICE: $150,000
TERMS: Asset sale for cash
BUYER: Houston Christian Broadcasters (Bruce Munsterman, president); owns 15 other stations, none in this market
SELLER: Metropolitan Radio Group (Mark Acker, president)
FACILITIES: 104.7 MHz, 25 kW, ant. 328 ft.
FORMAT: Country/Gospel
BROKER: John Pierce & Co. LLC
COMMENT: $15K deposit; balance payable in cash at closing.
KPIT-FM/Pittsburg, Texas
PRICE: $56,500
TERMS: Asset sale for cash and note
BUYER: Jabella Broadcasting Network (Juan Cantu, president); owns no other stations
SELLER: Millennium Broadcasting Corp. (James Furlow, president)
FACILITIES: 91.7 MHz, 450 W, ant. 131 ft.
FORMAT: Spanish/Christian
BROKER: Nexus Broadcast Service
COMMENT: $6,500 deposit plus $50K note.
Information provided by:
BIA Financial Networks' Media Access Pro Chantilly, Va.
www.bia.com
703-818-2425
